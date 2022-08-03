Non-profit to build garden for middle schoolers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They say the best way to teach middle schoolers about plants is with hands-on experience.

Fields to families is a non-profit that connects fresh produce to families in need. Over the next couple of weeks, they will work with Haut Gap to create a garden designed to teach and inspire students.

An open grassy area beside the school will soon hold a garden specifically tailored to the sixth-grade curriculum, which requires them to learn about plants. Joanna Horres, the project coordinator at Fields to Families, said they will teach the kids how to grow plants, the science behind growing plants, and allow them to take home produce to their families.

In addition to the education, she said it is important for people to know what it takes to grow their food.

“I think there’s a really big disconnect between people and their food. You just go to a store, and you pick up the stuff and you pay for it. And you don’t know where it came from or what is behind growing the stuff,” Horres said.

Fields to families is looking for volunteers for this project, and many others. If you are interested in signing up to volunteer with the organization, click here.

