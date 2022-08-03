SC Lottery
Officers talk man down from North Bridge

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night.

Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40 p.m. regarding reports of a man sitting on the edge of the bridge and looking like he might jump, according to police spokesman Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Charleston Police officers Darren Schlegel, Taylor Schwartz, and Kyle Skeels arrived and found the man at the top of the bridge sitting on the edge with his legs over the side.

The officers tried to talk to the man who appeared to be in crisis.

As more officers appeared, the man slid over the side of the bridge and stood on a small ledge.

Sergeant Bryant Marcell began talking to the man who had initially been reluctant to speak with officers, and was able to build trust with him. As they talked, the man eventually came back over the railing to Sergeant Marcell who led him to a nearby ambulance.

Sergeant Marcell is both a Crisis Intervention Team member and a member of the CPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team.

“Our men and women dedicate their lives to helping others, especially those suffering from a mental health crisis,” Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson said. “The officers worked through a difficult situation and utilized the crisis intervention training and skill they received to assist this person in getting the help they needed. These officers exemplify the values held by our agency and saved a life.”

