SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Olympic medalist facing criminal charges after disorderly conduct incident, police say

Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.
Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Shaun Hegarty and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An Olympic bronze medalist boxer from Toledo, Ohio, is facing three criminal charges after an incident Sunday morning.

According to a police affidavit obtained by WTVG, Oshae Jones was part of a large scene of people “participating in a course of disorderly conduct.”

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said Jones failed to obey their orders to leave the area and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they were trying to handcuff her.

A spokesperson for the police department said no other information about the case will be released until an Internal Affairs investigation is complete.

The boxer pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. She is due back in court later this month.

Jones won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on...
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in Sunday I-26 crash
Berkeley County deputies are responding to a shooting in Goose Creek
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
The Charleston County School District has parted with another one of its highest paid staff...
Charleston County School District “restructures”, drops top staff member
The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than...
SC Education Association concerned about teacher openings across state
Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure...
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in

Latest News

Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night
Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Imagen ilustrativa
Officers talk man down from North Bridge
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town