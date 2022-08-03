Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston.

Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

