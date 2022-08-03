SC Lottery
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski killed Wednesday in crash, her office says

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.

“Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.

Walorksi, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

