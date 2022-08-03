Reward increased for info in deadly Charleston County hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies hope a big increase in the reward for information in a July hit and run that killed an “Outer Banks” TV series crew member will bring in the tip they need to solve the case.

Crime Stoppers has increased the guaranteed award amount in the July 5 hit-and-run that killed Alexander Jennings to $8,999, with up to an additional $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the first vehicle, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at approximately 3:12 a.m. at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at approximately 2:34 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp said a pedestrian, later identified as Jennings, was walking on the road when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the area.

The July 5 hit-and-run crash killed 22-year-old Alexander Jennings, who was working as a photo double and stand-in on the Netflix series "Outer Banks." (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Knapp says Jennings was then hit by a second vehicle that also left the scene, according to witness information, and was later located during a traffic stop in downtown Charleston by the Charleston Police Department.

A Facebook post from Kimmie Stewart Casting says Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the Netflix series “Outer Banks” for its new season.

Anyone can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry by calling 843-554-1111, going to 5541111.com or using the P3 Tips app on Apple or Android devices.

