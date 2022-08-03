RiverDogs Overcome Eight Errors to Stun Fireflies in Opening Game of Series

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs committed eight errors, allowed eight stolen bases and left 14 runners on base in Tuesday night’s game at Segra Park in Columbia. Despite all of that, they managed to score four runs in the ninth inning to steal an 11-9 victory over the Columbia Fireflies in the first game of a crucial series.

The ninth inning began with the RiverDogs (18-12, 64-32) trailing 9-7. Oneill Manzueta worked a walk off of closer Luis Barroso and then reached second on an infield hit from Daiwer Castellanos. With the tying run on base, Shane Sasaki tried to put a bunt down, but ended up working the count full and popping out in foul ground. Carson Williams tied the game by hooking a two-run double into the left field corner. He made it into third on a fielder’s choice put in play by Willy Vasquez to leave runners on the corners in a tie game. Bobby Seymour gave the RiverDogs the lead with a single to right and Kenny Piper added to it with another RBI single. Aneudy Cortorreal retired the side in order in the ninth to zseal the win.

The game began with MLB pitcher Yonny Chirinos on the mound for a rehab appearance. Columbia (17-13, 34-60) scored two runs against him in each of the first two frames to move ahead 4-0. Chrinos allowed four runs, three earned, in 1.0 inning of work.

Charleston took a big chunk out of the deficit in the third inning when Williams began the frame with a double and Vasquez followed with a two-run home run to left center. The long ball was his sixth of the season. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded, Manzueta brought in a run with a groundball to short to make it 4-3.

The Fireflies scored two runs in the bottom of that same inning against Brendan McKay, another pitcher making an MLB rehab appearance. The first two batters of the inning singled before a combination of three stolen bases and three throwing errors by catcher Kenny Piper allowed two runs to score. The squads traded single runs in the fourth as Columbia emerged with a 7-4 advantage.

The RiverDogs managed to tie the game by scoring three runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined. Seymour drove in the team’s fifth run with a double and then scored when Piper’s infield pop up was dropped by Omar Florentino with two outs. Three singles allowed the visitors to even the score in the seventh, the last of which was provided by Williams with two outs.

Columbia entered the final inning with a lead thanks to their work against Jonny Cuevas in the bottom of the seventh. Guillermo Quintana led off with a double into the right field corner and scored on Omar Hernandez’s RBI single. Jean Ramirez followed with a single to right, but Hernandez scored when the ball bounced off of Manzuet’s glove in right field and skipped way for an error.

The RiverDogs pounded out 18 hits in the win. Williams, Seymour and Piper each tallied three. Sasaki, Vasquez and Spikes collected a pair each. Manzueta was the only player out of the ten who saw action not to register a base kniock. Columbia received two hits from Daniel Vasquez, Carter Jensen, Quintana and Hernandez. Only Erick Pena was hitless in their lineup.

Brayden Theriot who pitched in the second inning and Cortorreal in the ninth were the only two pitchers who did not allow a run in their time on the mound. McKay was charged with two runs, one earned, over 1.2 innings. Cuevas provided some length by tossing 3.1 innings with two runs, one earned, allowed on five hits. Piper committed five errors behind the plate.

Game two of the series will take place on Wednesday night. RHP Over Galue (8-1, 4.15) will get the nod on the mound for the RiverDogs. RHP Luinder Avila (5-7, 4.39) will counter for Columbia. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

