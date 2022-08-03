SC Lottery
Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night

Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night(Live5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg family is holding a press conference after filing complaints against the towns of Santee and Holly Hill, claiming that officers from those departments yanked them out of their home at gunpoint in the middle of the night.

Shane Glover, Codie Fuller and their young child were asleep in their home around 2:30 a.m. back in August of 2020, when they say officers with the Holly Hill Police Dept. and Santee Police Department yanked them from their home at gunpoint and handcuffed them outside their home.

The couple’s attorney, Justin Bamberg, is addressing media Wednesday at 11 a.m. and is announcing that the couple has filed suit against the towns of Holly Hill and Santee.

Bamberg will also release bodycam video of the incident.

