Working Wednesdays: OL Thompson hiring truck drivers and general laborers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the construction and trucking industries.

Hiring managers and supervisors with OL Thompson Construction Co., Inc., and Thompson Trucking Co., Inc. will appear on Working Wednesdays to talk about training and upcoming projects.

Current openings include positions for estimators, CDL drivers quad and tri-axle dump truck, general laborers, concrete form & finishers, heavy equipment mechanics, and others.

Click here for more information or to apply.

Officials with the companies say they primarily build roads and parking lots.

Watch "Working Wednesdays" live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

