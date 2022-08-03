SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Working Wednesdays: OL Thompson hiring truck drivers and general laborers

A look at job opportunities in the Lowcountry
A look at job opportunities in the Lowcountry(Live5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the construction and trucking industries.

Hiring managers and supervisors with OL Thompson Construction Co., Inc., and Thompson Trucking Co., Inc. will appear on Working Wednesdays to talk about training and upcoming projects.

Current openings include positions for estimators, CDL drivers quad and tri-axle dump truck, general laborers, concrete form & finishers, heavy equipment mechanics, and others.

Click here for more information or to apply.

Officials with the companies say they primarily build roads and parking lots.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on...
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in Sunday I-26 crash
Berkeley County deputies are responding to a shooting in Goose Creek
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
The Charleston County School District has parted with another one of its highest paid staff...
Charleston County School District “restructures”, drops top staff member
The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than...
SC Education Association concerned about teacher openings across state
Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure...
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in

Latest News

Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure...
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night
Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night