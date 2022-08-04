SC Lottery
13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

