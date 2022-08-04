SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Active shooter training prepares officers to keep students safe

North Charleston police officers inside of Dunston Elementary practicing active shooter...
North Charleston police officers inside of Dunston Elementary practicing active shooter situations.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 30 North Charleston police officers gathered at Dunston Elementary Thursday to practice real-life scenarios that apply to an active shooter situation.

The goal of training sessions is to get the officer’s blood pressure up by running or jogging to best replicate the feelings displayed during an actual shooting.

The training lasted for about five hours, with instructors organizing the best exercises to prepare officers.

“We get enough bodies in there to stop, engage, or push the threat to a different zone,” North Charleston Police Department Sgt. Kyle Jamison said. “Now, it’s time to partner with our fireside, with our guys who have medical experience to stop that guy.”

Active shooter training programs began after Columbine, but Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said they have to change tactics as fast as suspects have to change.

“I’m very confident in the plan,” Hagge said. “I like the officers that we have in place. They love kids, and they love the schools, and there’s nothing more dangerous than a mom whose kid is hurt, and that is what these officers are.”

Active shooter training sessions occur multiple times throughout the month for all officers to receive training. The North Charleston Police Department handles school resource officer duties of 32 schools within Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Currently, two school resource officers are placed at each high school, one at middle schools and three floating two-group teams at elementary schools.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Mayor Will Haynie says he has been seeing doctors for medical help over the past week.
Mount Pleasant mayor issues statement on health, stepping back from public events, meetings
According to Dominion, the tree has come in contact with their energized distribution...
Dominion Energy set to cut state tree identified as hazardous
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman