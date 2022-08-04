SC Lottery
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area

By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road.

This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion.

They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city said, is required for a project of this size.

According to their site plan, this phase of the project includes nearly 300 multi-family units. The plan also includes room for restaurants, retail stores and a couple dozen town homes.

Today’s meeting will be the first step of many for the project. However, it will give developers the chance to receive input from the city’s planning, stormwater and engineering departments before their next submittal.

Robert Summerfield, Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, said although city sprawl is a constant concern, the developers are doing their best to limit it.

“We don’t necessarily encourage sprawl, but this is the area that the city has identified for new development occurring. And with the development agreement in place, this is the appropriate location for that,” Summerfield said.

He also said Clements Ferry Road has a good amount of transportation capability and will provide access from the new community to the rest of the low country.

The meeting will be held Thursday morning at 9 a.m.. and will be accessible on zoom via this link.

