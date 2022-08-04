Deputies searching for missing 67-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man.

Eugene Thomas Lawton was reported missing by family members on Tuesday.

His family last heard from him Monday afternoon. He was supposed to be picked up from his home on Webb Road in Grays Hill and go to the store.

The next day his family was unable to reach him, and he missed the trip to the store.

Deputies describe Lawton as 5′8″ weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Master Sergeant Draisen at 843-255-3404 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

