SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing 67-year-old

Eugene Thomas Lawton was reported missing by family members on Tuesday.
Eugene Thomas Lawton was reported missing by family members on Tuesday.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man.

Eugene Thomas Lawton was reported missing by family members on Tuesday.

His family last heard from him Monday afternoon. He was supposed to be picked up from his home on Webb Road in Grays Hill and go to the store.

The next day his family was unable to reach him, and he missed the trip to the store.

Deputies describe Lawton as 5′8″ weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Master Sergeant Draisen at 843-255-3404 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

North Charleston police officers inside of Dunston Elementary practicing active shooter...
Active shooter training prepares officers to keep students safe
The National Assessment Governing Board is meeting August 4 and 5 to discuss what is and what...
Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina
Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Mayor Will Haynie says he has been seeing doctors for medical help over the past week.
Mount Pleasant mayor issues statement on health, stepping back from public events, meetings