Deputies searching for missing ‘endangered’ woman

Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area.
Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected; however, she is considered endangered.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee. Investigators say she may have been heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico, but currently could be in the area of Richland or Lexington counties.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 843-743-7200.

Deputies describe Spinks as 5′3″ weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.

