Deputies searching for missing ‘endangered’ woman

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected; however, she is considered endangered.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee. Investigators say she may have been heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico, but currently could be in the area of Richland or Lexington counties.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies describe Spinks as 5′3″ weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

