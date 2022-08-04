Dominion Energy set to cut state tree identified as hazardous

SC Lottery
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - One Hanahan resident is doing all he can to save his Palmetto tree after receiving a notice from Dominion Energy that it’s been scheduled to be cut down.

Jay Mullis says after returning home recently he found his tree marked with an “X” and a note in his driveway from Dominion stating the condition of his tree warrants action by the company.

The Mullis family has lived in this home since December of 2019, and they say the palmetto is the most important piece of their front lawn.

Mullis contacted a Dominion representative and shared his concern about the sudden notice that the tree was a threat and was looking to find a mutually beneficial compromise.

According to Dominion, the tree has made contact with their energized distribution conductors and has been identified as hazardous.

After being told there wasn’t anything the company could do to save the tree, Mullis took it into his own hands. He has since trimmed it in hopes that it will no longer pose a threat momentarily and can give him time to move the tree on his own dime.

“I think it’s important that we start working together on these issues, it’s a piece of me that we cut and the tree I think will be fine and hope that they just let me move it back 10 feet,” Mullis says.

To purchase a new tree would cost thousands and Mullis says it would take years to grow to the size of his current one. He says all he’s looking for is a chance to work with Dominion to save his tree.

Dominion says customers with concerns regarding trees on or near their property should call (800) 251-7234.

