Groups call for public’s help to fight gun violence

By Emily Johnson
Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry groups announced a crime summit Wednesday morning designed to target gun violence.

The Racial Justice Network, International Longshoreman, and Charleston International Longshoremen’s Association share a common goal to bring the public and law enforcement agencies together to discuss areas of concern.

They expect multiple local police departments to take part, as well as the State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI, according to Heather Odom, the chief executive administrator at The Racial Justice Network. Odom said an open conversation under the same roof can allow the opportunity for the public to address gun violence with law enforcement officials.

“We want to treat this as a public health issue. We need to have a conversation that steers everybody into a space where we develop a task force,” Odom said.

The groups also plan to announce a toll-free number at the summit that can be used by anyone looking to take a stand against gun violence. The number will provide updates about what local organizations have planned.

The Rev. Charles Glover said that he wants to see a plan of action from authorities for firearms to be removed from local schools to keep children safe.

“There has to be a change, we have to draw the line somewhere to combat this gun violence that we are facing,” Glover said. “People are being killed every day due to gun violence and unless we come forward and do something about it, nothing will be done.”

The crime summit will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Longshoremen Association building.

The public is invited to register on the day of the event at 8:30 a.m.

