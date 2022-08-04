‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro.

Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway.

Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and beloved. People close to him affectionately called him “Dex.”

He was a graduate of Colleton County High and South Carolina State University. He earned the Presidential Scholar Award three years in a row at SC State, according to his obituary.

Lynah, Jr. graduated in May of 2022 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was active in his church from a young age, participated in many sports in high school and was a dedicated member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity in college.

Germaine Clayton first met Lynah, Jr. through a church camp when they were young. He says Lynah, Jr. had a magnetic personality and was a great friend.

“We go out to our camp, the Brotherhood Association,” Clayton said. “The older guys in association teach us about the Bible and about values as men. I think one night they took us to the movies. And yeah, I met Dex that night. I remember like it was yesterday.”

Clayton then attended Colleton County High School in the Tech Center program with Lynah, Jr. He says the classmates were like family, and immediately reached out to each other when they heard the news of Lynah, Jr.’s death.

“Everywhere he went, he was life at a party,” Clayton said. “So you know, losing him was like, losing a big pillar. The pillar in our community, you know, class 2017 You know, our generation. It was more of a family you know, we prided ourselves on family.”

A Walterboro man turned himself in a few days after the shooting. Shannon Kinard, 39, is charged with murder, attempted murder, auto theft and property damage.

Kinnard began an argument that got physical over a pool game, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report,

Investigators say a security guard separated the parties within a few seconds, but things escalated when Kinnard pulled out a pistol. Kinnard shot Lynah, Jr. inside the bar and followed him outside where another bullet struck Lynah, Jr., according to the report. Deputies say Kinnard fled the scene in an unattended running car in the parking lot.

The family plans to hold a balloon release memorial for Lynah, Jr. at a family home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Family members say it is an emotional time and they are thankful to those offering them support through it.

