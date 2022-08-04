SC Lottery
Hit or miss downpours possible today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An onshore flow is helping to aid in the potential for a few downpours this morning near the coast. As the temperatures heat up, the seabreeze will develop and the chance of rain will shift from coastal areas to inland spots this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible again today. Otherwise, expect another hot day with highs in the low 90s. More of the same is on the way as we head toward the weekend. We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine but also the chance of a few showers and storms each day. Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with heat index values near 100°-105°.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

