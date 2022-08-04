SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant mayor issues statement on health, stepping back from public events, meetings

Mayor Will Haynie says he has been seeing doctors for medical help over the past week.
Mayor Will Haynie says he has been seeing doctors for medical help over the past week.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Mount Pleasant issued a statement Thursday afternoon letting the public know about recent medical symptoms he has been experiencing.

Mayor Will Haynie says he has been seeing doctors for medical help over the past week.

Haynie says that the medical issues are not life-threatening or COVID related; however, he will have to wear a heart monitor while the doctors gather data.

In the meantime, Haynie will be stepping back from some public events and meetings. The exact condition Hayne is suffering from was not mentioned in the statement, but he says doctors expect him to be back at full strength shortly.

Haynie’s full statement can be viewed below.

For the past week, I have been seeing my doctors about a medical condition for which I am experiencing symptoms. It is non-life threatening (and not COVID-related) but does require me to wear a heart monitor for a while so data can be gathered to decide what, if any, treatment is needed. I am stepping back from some public events and meetings in the meantime while Suzette and I focus on this. My doctors expect me to be back at full strength shortly. I never take for granted our excellent local healthcare providers and facilities, nor the insurance coverage, provided through the Town, that makes those accessible. Yours for Mount Pleasant, Will

