North Charleston Police searching for missing woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Gabrielle Smith, 23, has not had contact with anyone since July 27 and reportedly suffers from mental health problems, including PTSD and several brain injuries.

Smith is described as 5′6, 145 lbs., and has tattoos that read “Viva La Vida” on her wrist and “BKA” on the inside of her hand.

Authorities warn not to attempt to apprehend her if found but rather contact Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-1015.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.