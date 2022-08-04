Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting on June 22. Police responded at approximately 1:18 a.m. to the area of McKnight Drive, where they found two gunshot victims.

One of the two died at the scene and was later identified as Kendall Ancrum, Jr., a 17-year-old male from North Charleston. The second was taken to an area hospital.

Lucas, Jr. was arrested on Adonis Avenue Thursday, according to investigators. Police say he was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. However, no booking photo has been made available yet.

Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24, and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21, are also facing charges in connection to this incident.

Both men are charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

