SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting

Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting on June 22. Police responded at approximately 1:18 a.m. to the area of McKnight Drive, where they found two gunshot victims.

One of the two died at the scene and was later identified as Kendall Ancrum, Jr., a 17-year-old male from North Charleston. The second was taken to an area hospital.

Lucas, Jr. was arrested on Adonis Avenue Thursday, according to investigators. Police say he was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. However, no booking photo has been made available yet.

Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24, and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21, are also facing charges in connection to this incident.

Both men are charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Mayor Will Haynie says he has been seeing doctors for medical help over the past week.
Mount Pleasant mayor issues statement on health, stepping back from public events, meetings
According to Dominion, the tree has come in contact with their energized distribution...
Dominion Energy set to cut state tree identified as hazardous
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Back-to-school giveaways