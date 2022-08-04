SC Lottery
Rain and storm chances increase this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out for the rest of the day, especially away from the coast. Frequent lighting, heavy rain, and gusty winds are likely in any storm. This evening will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. More of the same is on the way as we head toward the weekend. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine but also the chance of a few showers and storms Friday. This weekend will feature a better chance of rain and storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with heat index values near 100°-105°.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

