SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina

Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina(WMBF)
By Eric Richards
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet.

“If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could afford rent on top of all the other living costs,” said Mary Jones, of Little River.

Andy Gonzalez is visiting Myrtle Beach with his family and was surprised the cost of living is more here than in his home state of Texas.

“That’s pretty crazy considering in down south it not nearly that expensive to live there,” he said.

The 2022 Out of Reach report states those making $19.30 per hour would be able to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in South Carolina. However, those making minimum wage, or $7.25 per hour, would need to work over 90 hours a week to get by.

In totality, South Carolina ranks as the 28th-highest housing wage in the country according to the study - with North Carolina not far behind at 29th.

There continues to be an issue with supply as demand outweighs the number of affordable and available units for rent.

“Rental rates have increased, again because of supply and demand. I think the market will correct that going forward when more inventory comes available for purchase or rent,” said Ron Jackson, CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Jackson says this might be the time to buy rather than rent if you can find a home within your budget and price range.

“There is a variety of programs from the financing side that are available, which would probably surprise some folks,” he said. “There is a variety of ranges of credit scores, to on-time rent payments which can be considered for loan programs.”

He adds you should check with your local mortgage broker for the best deal for you.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Berkeley County deputies are responding to a shooting in Goose Creek
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting

Latest News

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was made at Hilton...
Sheriff’s Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head Island High School
Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure...
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy says he is done making leadership...
No more leadership changes at Charleston Co. School District, superintendent says
Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation