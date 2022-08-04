SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

Dexter Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim of a weekend shooting at a...
Dexter Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim of a weekend shooting at a pool hall in Waterboro.(South Carolina State University)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro.

South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences.

Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim of a weekend shooting at a pool hall in Waterboro.

At S.C. State, Lynah, Jr. was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc, and he was a committee member for the Campus Activity Board, according to a news release.

Lynah, Jr. graduated in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology. He received the Presidential Scholar Award for three consecutive years as a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College scholar.

Services for Dexter Lynah Jr.:

  • Visitation: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, 3-7 p.m. Koger’s Mortuary Service 508 South Jefferies Boulevard Walterboro
  • Vigil Service: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Family’s Residence 2494 Sidney’s Road Walterboro
  • Celebration of Life: Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, 11 a.m. Walterboro Christian Center 320 Robertson Boulevard Walterboro

A Walterboro man that deputies had been searching for in connection to the shooting that killed Lynah, Jr. turned himself in on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

According to Dominion, the tree has come in contact with their energized distribution...
Dominion Energy set to cut state tree identified as hazardous
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Back-to-school giveaways
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area