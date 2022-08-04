SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro.

South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences.

Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim of a weekend shooting at a pool hall in Waterboro.

At S.C. State, Lynah, Jr. was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc, and he was a committee member for the Campus Activity Board, according to a news release.

Lynah, Jr. graduated in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology. He received the Presidential Scholar Award for three consecutive years as a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College scholar.

Services for Dexter Lynah Jr.:

Visitation: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, 3-7 p.m. Koger’s Mortuary Service 508 South Jefferies Boulevard Walterboro

Vigil Service: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Family’s Residence 2494 Sidney’s Road Walterboro

Celebration of Life: Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, 11 a.m. Walterboro Christian Center 320 Robertson Boulevard Walterboro

A Walterboro man that deputies had been searching for in connection to the shooting that killed Lynah, Jr. turned himself in on Tuesday.

