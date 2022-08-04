Sheriff’s Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head Island High School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was made at Hilton Head Island High School Wednesday afternoon.

A school administrator received the threat through a phone call which prompted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Unit to respond.

Officers searched the school for explosives or bombs but didn’t find anything during the search.

The person responsible for calling in the threat has not been identified.

Making a bomb threat in South Carolina is a felony, and in a media release the Sheriff’s Office vowed to “vigorously pursue criminal charges against the person responsible.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible for this threat is asked to call Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or call CrimeStoppers.

