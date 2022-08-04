SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff’s Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head Island High School

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was made at Hilton...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was made at Hilton Head Island High School Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was made at Hilton Head Island High School Wednesday afternoon.

A school administrator received the threat through a phone call which prompted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Unit to respond.

Officers searched the school for explosives or bombs but didn’t find anything during the search.

The person responsible for calling in the threat has not been identified.

Making a bomb threat in South Carolina is a felony, and in a media release the Sheriff’s Office vowed to “vigorously pursue criminal charges against the person responsible.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible for this threat is asked to call Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or call CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Berkeley County deputies are responding to a shooting in Goose Creek
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting

Latest News

Shannon Kinard, 39, is wanted on a charge of murder in the shooting death of a man at the Sure...
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
North Charleston Police searching for missing woman
Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy says he is done making leadership...
No more leadership changes at Charleston Co. School District, superintendent says
Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation