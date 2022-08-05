SC Lottery
2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire

Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m.
Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning.

Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m.

Crews working the scene Thursday morning
Crews working the scene Thursday morning(Charleston Fire Department)

At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building and found a fire in the kitchen area, and quickly put it out.

Two cats were pulled out of the building. Despite resuscitation efforts, they did not survive, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to review the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Along with the Charleston Fire Department, the St. Andrews Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

