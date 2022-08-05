Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Class

Charleston, SC - The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the Class of 2022, naming players Brett Spivey and Rodney Hancock and Coach Timmy Linker, to the 19th Baseball Hall of Fame class.

Spivey and Hancock were both selected by local fans voting; Linker was a special pick from the Advisory Committee.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names as potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Riley Park.

Information about each of the inductees is below:

Rodney Hancock (Player): A Lowcountry native, Rodney Hancock starred at Stratford High, having been named the school’s Athlete of the Year, twice All-Lowcountry, All-Region and All-State during his career. He hit .437 and posted a 0.80 ERA on the mound, including a pair of no-hitters. The 1996 4A State Player of the Year led the Knights to the state championship and was later named the North-South Game MVP. Hancock was named the 1997 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year while at The Citadel where he hit .365 with six homers and 49 RBI. He earned Freshman All-American honors by two prominent publications. Coached by Fred Jordan, he was a member of the 1999 regular-season championship team in addition to two SoCon Tournament title squads that also participated in a pair of NCAA Regionals. He was the 1999 SoCon Tournament MVP and a two-time SoCon and College Baseball Player of the Week. Hancock fired a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts against Furman on May 14 and five days later fanned 20 against the Paladins in the SoCon Tournament. Hancock was selected in the 29th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2000 and was enshrined in The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Brett Spivey (Player): Spivey is a James Island and College of Charleston product who started every high school game since his freshman year. He was a two-time All-Region selection who helped the Trojans to three state finals appearances (1996, ‘97 and ‘99). He batted .398 as a junior and .580 as a senior with a state-high 69 hits as he finished his high school career as the school’s all-time leader in hits (224) and walks (125). He was named All-State, All-Region and All-Lowcountry, named the Region Player of the Year and the 4A State Player of the Year. At the College of Charleston, he played in 216 career games and hit .328 with 19 home runs, 144 RBI, 184 runs and 60 stolen bases, 43 doubles and 11 triples. His .423 batting average in 2002 ranked 15th nationally (also 3rd all-time at CofC). He was named first-team All-Southern Conference in 2002, second team in 2003 and named to the All-Atlantic Region second team by the American Baseball Coaches Association in ‘02. He began his professional career by signing a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies and played two seasons in the Northwestern League.

Timmy Linker (Coach) (Deceased): Timmy was a volunteer coach at St. Andrews Parks and Playground for over 40 years, as well as working with both St. Andrew’s High School and the current West Ashley High School. He began as a volunteer T-ball coach in 1969 and has twice been named the St. Andrew’s Parks Volunteer of the Year. He held many roles at each – Athletic Director, Scorekeeper, Announcer, Umpire/Referee - and loved every minute of his time on the field/court. Over the years, the youth he had the pleasure to coach have become coaches themselves, quoting Timmy as their inspiration. In 2007, St. Andrews Parks and Playground Commission inducted him into their Hall of Fame and in 2022 officially named the Brinker Field press box after Timmy at their main complex on Playground Road.

CHARLESTON BASEBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

2022 - Rodney Hancock

Brett Spivey

Timmy Linker

2021 - Chip Cannon

Oscar Fordham

2020 - No Inductions

2019 - Tony Cadden

Mike Montei

Kiki Cuyler

2018 – Lewis Elmore “Lukey” Dudley

Jerry Stoots

Richard “Dick” Jones

2017 - Philip Hartig

R.J. Swindle

Ryan Johnson

John Couch

2016 – Ted Byrne

Chris Campbell

Nick Chigges

Joe Riley, Jr.

Mike Veeck

2015 – Pete Ayoub

John Chalus

Lee Curtis

2014 – Reese Havens

David Hoffman

Billy Swails, Jr.

2013 – Steven Jackson

Drew Meyer

Britt Reames

2012 – Gettys Glaze

Tom Hatley

John Rhodes

2011 – Bill Ackerman

Roberto Alomar

Mike Kimbrell

2010 – Lee Glaze

Fred Jordan

D.K. Walters

Kenny Wilkinson

2009 – John Dodds, Jr.

W.S. “Bull” Durham

Donald Morillo

Doug Pounder

2008 – Bryce Florie

Danny Jones

Charley Smith

Richard Wieters

2007 – 1955 Cannon Street YMCA All-Star Team

1990 Citadel World Series Team

Anthony Jenkins

Modie Risher

2006 – Ty Cline

Mike Cook

Gary McJunkin

Chal Port

2005 – John Candelaria

2004 – David Cone

2003 – Willie Randolph

Gorman Thomas

The three new inductees will be honored prior to the RiverDogs’ Sunday, August 14 home game against the Lynchburg Hillcats at 4:30 p.m. before the 5:05 p.m. first pitch. In addition, they will have their names inscribed on the Hall of Fame list located on the main concourse of Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.