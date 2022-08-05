Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday.

Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states.

According to the incident report, officers responded to the Jasper Apartments on Broad Street shortly after 11 p.m. regarding reports of an assault.

The victim claims an argument with Sibley led to her attempting to leave the apartment, resulting in Sibley repeatedly strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, preventing her from leaving.

The officer conducting the interview noted visible signs of strangulation, including red marks and scratches, around the victim’s neck.

Shortly after interviewing the victim, officers found Sibley walking with a group of people near the apartment and placed him in custody.

Sibley was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

