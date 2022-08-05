Charleston’s Annual First day Fest to kick off school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is kicking off back-to-school season with its annual first day fest this Sunday.

They said the hope and goal of the festival is to show students they care about their education.

The event is this Sunday afternoon from one to four at the Gilliard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium.

Mindy Sturm, the director of the mayor’s office for children, youth and families, says this is a great opportunity to gear up for the school year.

Sturm says they will have free school supplies and a free famers market at the Gilliard. They will also have community resource vendors, including CCSD, who will be providing free immunizations.

Down at Liberty Square, by the South Carolina Aquarium, they will have a kid’s zone. During the hours of the festival the aquarium will be free.

Sturm says she feels the festival is a great way to show kids they care, and to show the community how they can be part of the education system.

“I feel as though everyone in the community can play a role and take part in making sure our children are successful, and that benefits everyone,” Sturm said.

They are providing one dollar parking for the day at the Gilliard in South Carolina Aquarium garages for the festival.

