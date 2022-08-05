Hilton Head Island man charged in apartment shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a Friday apartment shooting in Bluffton.

James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head Island, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the Vista View Apartments at 11:40 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

At the scene, investigators say they found a man who claimed he had been shot at by another man, who was later identified as Williams.

The victim told deputies he saw an argument between Williams and a woman in the parking lot. As the argument continued, the victim saw Williams hit the woman, according to an incident report.

In response, the victim separated Williams and the woman. Williams then tried to hit the man; however, he avoided the strike and hit Williams in return, deputies say.

The man saw the suspect grab a handgun from his waistband, he heard a single shot being fired as he ran away, the incident report stated. He was not hit by the bullet.

The woman who was seen arguing with the suspect later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injury was not life-threatening.

Williams was arrested at an apartment in the Vista View community on Wednesday. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.