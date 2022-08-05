SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Libel lawsuit over 2017 viral carriage horse video ends in activists’ favor

In 2017, animal rights activists posted a video on social media of a horse named ‘Big John’ on...
In 2017, animal rights activists posted a video on social media of a horse named ‘Big John’ on the ground of a downtown street.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A viral video of a carriage horse laying on a street in Charleston sparked a years-long lawsuit, and now a judge has granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants in the libel case.

In 2017, animal rights activists posted a video on social media of a horse named ‘Big John’ on the ground of a downtown street.

The video featured captions questioning the working conditions and practices of the company, Charleston Carriage Works LLC. The company is arguing the post is misleading.

Charleston Carriage Works LLC sued the Charleston Animal Society and Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates and a few people associated with the organizations, saying the post was slander and interfered with their business.

Documents from the summary judgment say, “none of the identified publications contain actionable defamation” and that the activists’ posts are protected by free speech and discussion. The filing paperwork also notes many of the points the activists make are “matters of opinion not capable of being proven to be false.”

An attorney for Charleston Carriage Works, Tommy Goldstein, released a statement calling the Charleston Animal Society a political PR giant and saying the company will continue to pursue the truth.

The Master-in-Equity’s decision is only the first in a series of precise steps leading to a final adjudication. It is important to note that no jury has yet evaluated the facts in this case.  The Charleston Animal Society has over 28 million dollars in assets and receives more than $5500 from Charleston County taxpayers every single day. They are a political and PR giant, yet we are determined to pursue the truth despite their well-funded attempts to prevail via attrition and misrepresentation.

A judge denied the company’s two motions to reconsider on Tuesday. The Charleston Animal Society is planning a news conference next week about the judge’s decision in their favor.

RELATED: City releases official report on Charleston carriage horse incident

Proposed changes for carriage horse laws in Charleston head to city council for final consideration

Carriage industry provides inside look amid questions about animal safety

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple...
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting
Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are raising concerns about being heavily targeted in the media...
Doctor: Monkeypox cases are not just from LGBTQ+ men
Officials say four bulldogs have died, and six others have been taken to the Charleston Animal...
Charleston Animal Society issues statement after 4 bulldogs found dead at ‘unlivable’ home