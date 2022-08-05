THE LIST: Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -With the start of school just around the corner, parents and students are once again in need of school supplies.

To help out, several school supply giveaways have been scheduled around the Lowcountry.

Free school clothes and supplies:

There is a giveaway for students K through 8th grade throughout the Lowcountry. Each family is limited to five children for the giveaway. One bag of clothing and grade-specific school supplies will be provided for each child.

Friday, Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. at 342 Meeting St., Charleston

Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. 342 Meeting St., Charleston

Monday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. 5931 North Murray Dr., Hanahan

Monday, Aug. 8, Time TBD, 407 S Laurel St., Summerville

Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley

Friday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley

Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley

Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. 1314 Sessionville Rd, James Island

Back-to-school supply giveaway:

A back-to-school supply giveaway in North Charleston is accepting donations such as backpacks, uniforms and shoes at 2025 Reynolds Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 13, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3659 W. Montague Ave.

You can find free school supplies from donations on Wadmalaw Island this weekend.

Saturday, Aug 6, at 5605 Katy Hill Rd.

Free book bags and school supplies will be available for K-12 students in Colleton County.

Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 150 Cougar Nation Dr., Walterboro

Elementary and Middle school students in Goose Creek can get supplies such as bookbags at a giveaway.

Saturday, Aug. 13, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 1055 Old Black River Rd, Goose Creek

Supply giveaway and bash:

Resources, information, music, food and fun can be found in North Charleston this weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Royal Baptist Gym

Organizers say bring your own chair for a giveaway in Hollywood. There will be free school supplies, hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, vendors with information, a dunkin’ booth, a jumping castle and music at the event.

Saturday, Aug. 6, from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Organizers are giving away 1,000 backpacks with school supplies in Moncks Corner. Children have to be present to receive a backpack.

Sunday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1372 US-52, Moncks Corner

A back-to-school rally in Ladson will have everything from free food, a jump castle, snow cones, drawing for gas cards, game truck and laptop drawings.

Sunday, Aug. 14 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on 3204 Heaton Dr., Ladson

At a back-to-school extravaganza in North Charleston, you can find groceries, hygiene kits, baby essentials distributed and 5000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Sunday, Aug. 14 on 3947 Whipper Barony Ln., North Charleston

Free school supplies and COVID testing:

You can get free supplies and a COVID test at an event in Lincolnville. Organizers say there will also be a jump castle, water slide, game truck, 3-on-3 basketball, live music, food and vendors.

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 128 West Hamilton St., Lincolnville

