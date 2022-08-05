SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown

A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America is expected to reopen Friday as police continue to search for an individual who fired gunshots inside the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex.

Bloomington police say no one was struck by the gunfire Thursday afternoon. Officials temporarily locked down the mall, forcing some shoppers to shelter in place while others fled.

Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but someone in that group decided to fire three rounds into the store with people around.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the Nike store then opening fire.

Other video posted online showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park inside the mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags. A pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, could be seen moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from its large atrium.

Mall spokesman Dan Jasper said the mall will have additional security and law enforcement when it reopens.

The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises but does not have metal detectors upon entry.

It was also the scene of a shooting on New Year’s Eve when two people were wounded during an apparent altercation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a...
Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after several reports of injuries
Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for...
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Fiery crash kills 5; witness said he's shook up