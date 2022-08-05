SC Lottery
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple...
Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a July 10 shooting that left another man dead.

Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges.

Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Winchester Street in the North Charleston area around 3:10 a.m.

They found a car that had crashed into a ditch and an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Charleston County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man was later identified as Desmond Miller, 26, from North Charleston.

While in custody for the drug charges, detectives interviewed Robinson and found evidence connecting him to the shooting, Knapp said.

Robinson is expected to have a bond hearing for the murder charge Saturday.

He is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

