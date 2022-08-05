SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant Library opens after a year of renovations

After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library Mount Pleasant branch opens Saturday.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library Mount Pleasant branch opens Saturday.

The renovations included upgrades to the interior, technology, furniture and more.

The renovations were part of a referendum-funded project passed in 2014 worth $108.5 million dollars to build five new libraries and renovate all existing Charleston County branches.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday to welcome the community to the newly renovated library.

Chris Johnston with CCPL says the staff is excited to show the community the new updates. It includes a teen space with gaming systems and a place to do homework, a children’s room for the younger ones with educational computers and added technology for all to use.

Johnston says as the community continues to grow and evolve the library is doing so with them.

“Offering more access, whether through access to laptops and classes on learning to use Microsoft and excel and anything people would need for workforce development,” Johnston says.

Anyone living in Charleston County has free access to the Mount Pleasant library branch. Out-of-county residents will have to pay $40 for an annual pass.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be free activities for people of all ages.

The Mount Pleasant Library is located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

