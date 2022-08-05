SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022

Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022
Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022(Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022 kicks off October 7 and runs through October 22.

Link to Photos of 2022 Performers, Logos

Pawleys Island, SC--

This October at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island performances will feature Giada Valenti, whose recent PBS special with Andrea Bocelli took America by storm, Orleans and Firefall, tributes to the beloved Linda Ronstadt and the Temptations, and other talents, including country performer Kurt Thomas and American Idol finalist Michael Lynche.

“We are pleased to welcome these artists to our 31st Annual Festival,” said Delores Blount, the Festival’s Director. “It’s hard to believe that for the past 30 years, we have been offering performances of this caliber to our friends and neighbors in the Lowcountry. This year’s ticket sales are strong, with some events at near sell-out,” she continued.

The Festival will kick off with its 22nd Annual Wine and Food Gala on October 6, followed by these performances:

October 7: Giada Valenti

October 8: Orleans & Firefall

October 9: Kurt Thomas

October 13: The Sharpe Family

October 14: Love is a Rose Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt

October 15: A Tribute to the Temptations featuring Nate Evans

October 20: Michael Lynche

October 21: Jim Brickman – Brickman Across America

October 22: Private Eyes-The Hall & Oates Tribute (tabled event)

Tickets for the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, including the Wine Gala, may be purchased online at www.pawleysmusic.org.

The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, held at The Reserve Golf Club of Pawleys Island, is a 501(c)(3), which features three weeks of cultural entertainment and musical performances, including a Wine & Food Gala that serves as the event’s primary fundraiser.

For more information and the latest updates on the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, including sponsorship and membership opportunities, visit them online at http://www.pawleysmusic.com/ or call 843-626-8911.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for...
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kindness Crews-aide happening Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Investigation underway in deadly Los Angeles car crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC releases new data on COVID-19 cases tested at their facility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pressure grows to bring Brittney Griner home