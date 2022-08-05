SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SCDOT to spend $3.6M to increase safety, visibility for bicyclists, pedestrians in downtown Charleston

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said in the past eight and a half years, there...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said in the past eight and a half years, there have been over 180 crashes on King, Meeting, St. Phillip and Calhoun streets involving bicyclists and pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has presented a plan to make it easier and safer to walk or cycle around downtown Charleston.

The plan was shown at a drop-in meeting at Bethel United Methodist Church off of Calhoun Street Thursday night.

“Today is just a public outreach,” SCDOT Project Manager Kaylon Meetze said. “We want to get comments. You know, we’re not the ones walking on the streets every day, so we want the public’s input on where we can make better improvements and if they are in favor of the improvements that we are proposing.”

State officials said they want to spend $3.6 million in federal money, courtesy of the Highway Safety Improvement Program, to increase visibility and safety for the pedestrians and bicyclists who enjoy downtown.

They said in the past eight and a half years, there have been over 180 crashes on King, Meeting, St. Phillip and Calhoun streets involving bicyclists and pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal.

The project boundaries are defined as follows:

  • Meeting Street: From Line Street to Broad Street.
  • King Street: From Line Street to Broad Street.
  • St. Phillip Street: From Line Street to George Street.
  • Calhoun Street: From Ashley Avenue to Washington Street.

To improve safety, the department plans to shrink King Street down to one travel lane and add bicycle lanes starting from Calhoun Street down to Broad Street.

They also plan to study street lighting on St. Phillip and Calhoun streets and install rapid flashing beacons on all four aforementioned streets.

At Market Street, the department plans to have all traffic stop at the same time, so all pedestrians can cross safely once the light turns red.

The department said they plan to start construction in late 2023 and will be coordinating with the county on times around events happening downtown. They also said it would take about a year to complete construction.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

No authorities in the Lowcountry use the GPS tracking tech.
GPS tracking technology seeks to end police pursuits
Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area.
Deputies searching for missing ‘endangered’ woman
North Charleston police officers inside of Dunston Elementary practicing active shooter...
Active shooter training prepares officers to keep students safe
Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting