SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

VIDEO: Police on lookout for tow truck driver who stole new pickup from driveway

Police said surveillance cameras at an Arizona home captured a new pickup truck being stolen with a tow truck. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a stolen vehicle that appears to have been taken during the overnight hours by a tow truck.

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last week.

Arizona’s Family shared security camera footage that captured the incident.

Police said the theft happened around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road. That’s when a vehicle that appeared to be a tow truck backed into the driveway hooked up the new pickup and drove away.

According to the department, the truck used had towing equipment along with a black toolbox in the back. Police said there were no logos, phone numbers, or other unique markings.

The owner of the stolen 2022 GMC Sierra truck reportedly told police they did not permit anyone to take the truck and that the vehicle’s payments were current.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Peoria police at 623-773-8311.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24 (left); and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21 (right); are...
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
With the start of school just around the corner, parents and students are once again in need of...
THE LIST: Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House
An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled