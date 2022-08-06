SC Lottery
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus

By Dylan Leatherwood and Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus.

It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.

The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but was quickly put out, according to Central Berkeley Fire Chief Tim Stephenson.

Stephenson says no fatalities have been reported, but one person had to be airlifted from the scene.

A witness says lanes in the area are starting to open back up.

Fire crews from Sand Ridge, Cross Central Berkeley and Charleston and Berkeley fire departments all responded to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. There is no official word yet on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

