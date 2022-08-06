SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson’s Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp

FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, second from right, walks with players on the field...
FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, second from right, walks with players on the field before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The perpetually positive Swinney probably has more need for it these days with his team breaking in three new assistants including first-time Clemson coordinators on defense in Wes Goodwin and offense in Brandon Streeter. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes his team carries a different, healthier perspective from what it had a year ago.

The Tigers opened fall camp on Friday.

Clemson was riding six straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles and six consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff at this time last year. But the Tigers started 4-3 to fall from conference and national championship contention.

But Clemson won its final six games of the season to finish 10-3.

Swinney says his players regained an appreciation for what it takes to win at the highest level.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for...
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple...
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler throws at the Manning Passing Academy on the...
QB Rattler among newcomers ready to help South Carolina
Willy Vasquez had a walk off basehit to lift the RiverDogs to a 5-4 win over Augusta on Wednesday
RiverDogs’ Vasquez Named Carolina League Player of Month for July
VIDEO: Charleston Southern football starts fall camp
VIDEO: Charleston Southern football starts fall camp
VIDEO: Stratford football prepares for fifth season under McDaniel
VIDEO: Stratford football prepares for fifth season under McDaniel