Deputies searching for Orangeburg man missing for 6 months

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for six months.

Hurbert Lee Sanders, 59, from Orangeburg, was reported missing by his family in February.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they have come close to finding Sanders.

“We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” Ravenell said. “But when we track those leads down, we come up just short of putting eyes on him.”

Family members have heard that Sanders may have been seen in both the Charleston and Holly Hill areas.

Deputies describe Sanders as 5′0″, weighing around 140 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Sanders’ whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.