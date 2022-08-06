SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park

Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars and forced officials to close all roads in and out of the park.(National Park Service)
By Ryan Tisminezky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park.

KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.

As of Friday evening, officials said there were roughly 500 visitors and 500 staff unable to leave the park.

Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars and forced officials to close all roads in and out of the park.(National Park Service)

According to the park service, the California Department of Transportation said it would take four to six hours to open a portion of Highway 190 to exit from the east side of the park.

Park officials said the flooding had caused a significant break in the Cow Creek water system, which supplies water to those in the Cow Creek area of the park.

The agency reported that Furnace Creek, another area within the park, usually sees around 1.9 inches of rain each year, but that area saw 1.7 inches of rainfall in just one day.

According to the National Park Service, no injuries in the flooded areas were initially reported, with the forecast calling for a break in the wet weather Friday night.

Further updates on conditions in the park are available here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation
Imagen ilustrativa
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
It happened on Mudville Road near State Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked in Berkeley Co. due to crash with injuries
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart, 62, was traveling 95 miles per hour...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson