Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

The Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed on Aug. 1.
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.(Carowinds)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open.

In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1.

The four rides are located in the Crossroads section of the park, and their closings come ahead of ‘major announcements’ coming from the park this Thursday, Aug. 11.

The announcements are in regards to the 2023 operating season.

Dodgem has been at the park the longest, opening in 1979, followed by Yo-Yo in 1981, the Southern Star in 1986, and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare in 1993. The Plants vs. Zombies attraction was re-themed in 2016.

Carowinds opened in March 1973 and has been a staple amusement and entertainment venue in the Carolinas.

Related: Amusement park safety: What goes into inspections in North Carolina?

