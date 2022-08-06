SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant library reopens after renovations

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the newly renovated facility. The renovations included upgrades to the interior, technology, furniture and more.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library’s Mount Pleasant branch opened Saturday morning.

The project was part of a referendum passed in 2014 worth $108.5 million.

“The community will come and see a library that is very familiar but also refreshed, and we are just so happy to be open to the public,” Executive Director of Charleston County Public Library Angela Craig said.

Anyone living in Charleston County has free access to the Mount Pleasant library branch. Out-of-county residents will have to pay $40 for an annual pass.

