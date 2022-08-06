Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson.

Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart, 62, was traveling 95 miles per hour when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page, 62, from John’s Island, and Jo’siah Fragier, 4, from North Charleston. Both died from their injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue back on July 29. The crash involved seven vehicles, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say their crews also responded to the scene and found one vehicle on fire. Authorities said two people were killed, and three others were taken to the hospital.

Hart has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center but posted bond for $200,000.

