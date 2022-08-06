SC Lottery
Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for a man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

