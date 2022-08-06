QB Rattler among newcomers ready to help South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler smiled broadly and sat up in his seat thinking about South Carolina’s first game in a month’s time.

The ex-Oklahoma quarterback can’t wait for a new start with the Gamecocks.

Rattler is among several high-profile transfers who joined the program after South Carolina had a surprising winning season in coach Shane Beamer’s debut year.

Rattler and the Gamecocks met for meetings and planning Thursday before their first practice on Friday.

Rattler believes he and his new teammates can take another step forward from last year’s 7-6 mark

