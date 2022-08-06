Rain and storm chances increase this weekend!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An onshore flow will continue to bring the chance of a few showers and storms this weekend. The best rain chance will be near the coast with the rain transitioning toward inland areas by lunchtime and this afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine today to warm the temperatures from the 70s this morning to near 90 degrees by this afternoon. We will rinse and repeat this forecast Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay near 90° too. Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast for most of next week with highs in the low 90s. A cold front may approach our area later next week, bringing with it a better chance of rain and storms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 77.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms, High 91, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

