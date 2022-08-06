RiverDogs’ Vasquez Named Carolina League Player of Month for July

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs infielder Willy Vasquez has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for July, Minor League Baseball announced on Friday afternoon. Vasquez is the second RiverDogs position player and third player overall to receive monthly recognition during the 2022 season. Dru Baker was previously named Player of the Month in April and Austin Vernon was Pitcher of the Month for May.

Vasquez posted league-bests in batting average (.378), slugging percentage (.634) and total bases (52) during his 20 games played in the month. He finished second in hits (31), RBI (22), doubles (eight) and OPS (1.048), third in triples (two) and fifth in runs scored (18). He added 12 multi-hit games and raised his season average from .206 to .249 in July. The 20-year-old was also named the league’s Player of the Week from July 4-10.

The Tampa Bay Rays originally signed Vasquez as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2019. He is ranked as the #6 prospect in the Rays farm system by MLB Pipeline. He spent most of the 2021 season with the FCL Rays, batting .288 with 11 extra-base hits and 31 RBI. Vasquez joined the RiverDogs for the postseason and delivered a three-run triple during the decisive victory in game five.

