SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

South Carolina currently has a law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected, at...
South Carolina currently has a law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state’s already restrictive laws even further.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so. South Carolina currently has a law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy.

Lawmakers called a special session after the high court’s decision in June to discuss the issue.

But some are hesitating after seeing voters in conservative Kansas overwhelmingly reject a measure that would allow the legislature to tighten restrictions or enact a total ban.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for...
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple...
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

Latest News

Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
Officials say four bulldogs have died, and six others have been taken to the Charleston Animal...
Charleston Animal Society issues statement after 4 bulldogs found dead at ‘unlivable’ home